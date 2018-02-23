Opportunities for the global aerospace control surface market to reach $4.3 billion by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace control surface market looks good with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, and military aircraft segments. The aerospace control surface market is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2016 to 2021. The major growth drivers of this market are increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the launch of several new aircraft including the Comac C919, Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), and Sukhoi Super Jet 100.

In this market, flaps, slats, spoilers, rudder, elevator, and aileron are major control surfaces by product type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel predicts that the demand for spoilers will show the highest growth in the forecast period.

Within the global aerospace control surface market, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest market as commercial aircraft has highest number of control surfaces.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to presence of aircraft manufactures and aircraft component manufactures that create the largest customer base for aerospace control surface market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in aircraft delivery and start in delivery of COMAC.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests mergers and acquisitions as players in this market are joining to broaden product portfolios and gain market share. Some of the key players of the aerospace control surface market are Boeing Aerostructres Australia, Spirit Aerosystem, Triumph Aerostructure, Aernnova, and GKN Aerospace.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aerospace control surface market by product type, aircraft type, control surface type, material type and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Control Surface Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global aerospace control surface market by product type, aircraft type, control surface type, material type, and region, as follows:

By Control Surface Type (Value $ million from 2010 to 2021):

• Primary Control Surface

• Secondary Control Surface

By Aircraft Type (Value $ million from 2010 to 2021):

• Commercial Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Military Aircraft

By Product Type (Value $ million from 2010 to 2021):

• Flaps

• Slats

• Spoilers

• Ailerons

• Elevators

• Rudder

By Material (Value $ million for 2015):

• Composite

• Aluminum

• Others

By Region (Value $ million from 2010 to 2021):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

