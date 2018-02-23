Motel 6 Florence KY – Offering Comfortable, Convenient & Affordable Accommodation To Visitors

For Immediate Release

Motels in Florence KY, 24th February, 2018: Motel 6 Florence KY, an outstanding hotel located just off I-71N/ I-15N, feels very pleased to welcome visitors to enjoy an incredible vacation at their hotel near Great American Ball Park. This is a perfect hotel that visitors can choose when they are looking for quality accommodation at Florence hotels near CVG Airport. The hotel is just 4 miles away from the airport which offers a very convenient access to the visitors from and to airport.

Motel 6 Florence KY motel takes its pride for offering ultimate comfort and convenience to its guests by offering a budget-friendly price. When looking for affordable extended stay Florence KY motel, nothing can be better than this hotel in I 75 North. The hotel offers proper amenities, spacious rooms with comfortable wooden furnishing beds and other hotel facilities to ensure a comfortable stay of the guests.

The amenities that guests can enjoy in the hotel includes microwaves, refrigerators, cable television, free Wi-Fi, free local calls and many more. Moreover, if someone is looking for pet friendly motels in Florence KY then also Motel 6 can be a great choice for them.

By staying at this hotel the visitors can not only enjoy a great vacation at comfort but they can enjoy their tour fully by exploring the nearby tourist attractions. Motel 6 is one of best hotels in Florence KY that is located near to the top tourist attractions, golf courses, shopping places, events & many restaurants, which allows guests to explore everything in the city effortlessly.

Contact Details:

Motel 6 Florence

7820 Commerce Dr, Florence, Kentucky 41042, US

Phone: +1 (859) 980-1380