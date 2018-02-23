Janssen Siracusa & Keegan Features Experienced Maritime Lawyers

Janssen Siracusa & Keegan is pleased to announce the practice features prominent maritime lawyers in West Palm Beach, Florida, who fight diligently for clients’ rights. The team of attorneys represents clients in a wide variety of cases.

The law firm specializes in helping clients receive the personalized and effective counsel they deserve to resolve cases involving accidents and injury. The team of maritime injury lawyers can navigate through even the most complex cases, such as those that have to do with vehicle and vessel defects, serious injury and even wrongful death claims.

A wrongful death lawyer works closely to provide compassion and understanding through these difficult cases. The lawyer will work closely to learn the pertinent information, develop the best strategy and execute to get appropriate justice and compensation for victims and their loved ones.

When individuals have suffered bodily injury, loss of wages and more due to the negligence of others, small businesses or even large corporations, a knowledgeable maritime accident lawyer in West Palm Beach, Florida, is crucial. JASILaw is experienced in all types of maritime claims.

The practice features two convenient locations in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale to better serve clients.

For more information about the firm and its services, visit the website at Janssen Siracusa & Keegan or call 1-561-420-0583.

About Janssen Siracusa & Keegan: Janssen Siracusa & Keegan is an experienced legal practice with two convenient locations in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The practice features a team of expert attorneys who work tirelessly to fight for the rights of clients injured in maritime accidents, victims of wrongful death, insurance coverage disputes, construction defect litigation, real estate cases and much more. Since no two cases are alike, the team of attorneys offers tailored representation to ensure the best results for clients.