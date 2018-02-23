International Institute of Health Management Research, Delhito Organize National Conference on Urban Health

A prestigious conference on Urban Health will be held over the next two days in the national capital. The conference is being organized by the International Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), Delhi at its campus in Dwarka onFebruary 24-25.

IIHMR Delhi has created a niche for itself in high quality research, education and training in health, hospital and Health Information Technology. It is recognized in national and international health circles for its outstanding work in the field.

The Conference is going to be a platform for doctors, healthcare professionals, industry representatives, policymakers and regulators from across the country to discussvital issues pertaining to urban healthand suggest strategies for improving and streamlining the system. There are eightsessions plannedover the two days in which high- profile delegates from all over the country are going to participate.

The inaugural address will be given by chief guestProf. O. P. Kalra, Vice Chancellor, Pt. B. D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, and Haryana.Dr. Vikas Kishor Desai, Founder Secretary, Urban Health Society of Indiawill be the guest of honor at the inaugural session.

Speaking of IIHMR Delhi’s initiative, Dr Sanjiv Kumar, Director, IIHMR Delhi, says, “As an institution that tries to create meaningful platforms for intellectual debates and discussions on important health issues, IIHMR is taking this opportunity to bring together prominent voices from all over the India on the challenges faced by the Urban Health system. Platforms such as these provide an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas and suggest solutions that can help in providing better healthcare for citizens.”

Dr. Sanjay K. Rai, Professor, Centre for Community Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and Vice President, India Public Health Association will deliver a special address on ‘Learning from Urban Field Practices Area”.

Understandably, ‘Quality of Care in Urban Health’will be first session. It will be chaired by Dr Girdhar Gyani, Founder Director, Association of Health Providers India.Dr. Piyush Jaiswal, Senior Resident, AIIMSwill make a presentation on‘Quality Assessment of Urban Primary Health Centres in Delhi’ at this session. This will be followed by Scientific Paper Presentationsin Students Category for Awards.

Another important session will be on ‘Community Engagement &Behaviors Change Communication.’ Prominent speakers at this sessioninclude Dr Denny John, Campbell Collaborationand VR Raman, Head of Policy, WaterAid, India. The conference will also focus onother relevant themes such as ‘Technology and Innovation in Urban Health’‘Healthcare Financing’, ‘Healthcare Insurance: A Provider Perspective’ and ‘Human Resource and Capacity Building’.

The conference is expected to be a melting pot of ideas on improving Urban Health and likely to influence strategies and policies in the future.