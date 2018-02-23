Image Guided Surgery Devices Market is Expected to Stand at US$ 4,998.2 Million in 2025

This report on the global image guided surgery devices market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global image guided surgery devices market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global image guided surgery devices market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features of different types of applications. Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for technologically advanced products, product innovation, and increasing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases and traumas in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Based on device type, the global image guided surgery devices market has been segmented into computed tomography (CT) scanners, ultrasound systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), endoscope, x-ray fluoroscopy, positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT). Based on application, the image guided surgery devices market is segmented into cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, urology, gastroenterology, oncology surgery and others. Based on end user, the image guided surgery devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and research & academic institutes.

Geographically, the global image guided surgery devices market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Israel

The report also profiles major players in the image guided surgery devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation, Brainlab AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

