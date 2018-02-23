Hydroponics Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

The latest report on Hydroponics Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Hydroponics Market by vegetable type (cucumber, lettuce, spinach, peppers),by distribution channel (grocery stores, unorganized small stores, whole food and specialty stores, by modern trade (hypermarket/supermarket)) and farming type (indoor, outdoor farming) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2018 to 2024. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global hydroponics market. According to report the global hydroponics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Hydroponics such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Segment Covered

The report on global hydroponics market covers segments such as, vegetable type, distribution channel and farming type. On the basis of vegetable type the global hydroponics market is categorized into cucumber, lettuce, spinach, peppers and others. On the basis of distribution channel the global hydroponics market is categorized into grocery stores, unorganized small stores, whole food and specialty stores, modern trade (hypermarket/supermarket) and others. On the basis of farming type the global hydroponics market is categorized into indoor farming and outdoor farming.

Browse Research Report:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_hydroponics_market

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. Among these Europe is the largest market that is implementing advanced techniques in hydroponics. Asia-Pacific forms the second-largest market for hydroponics, which is further expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/1136

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hydroponics market such as, American Hydroponics, Inc., Argus Controls, Bright Farms, Circle Fresh Farms, Hydrofarm, Inc., Greentech Agro, Llc, Lumigrow, Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Pegasus agritech, Terra Tech and Valoya.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global hydroponics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hydroponics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the hydroponics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the hydroponics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Make an Enquiry:

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/1136

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com