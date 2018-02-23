Home Healthcare Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2016-2022

The report on Home Healthcare Market by type of application (therapeutic, diagnostic, fitness and nutrition monitoring and others), by type (home health monitoring products, home health services and home health solutions) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2022 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Home Healthcare Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% in terms of value over the period of 2016-2022. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Geographic coverage

Geographically, North America is leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the market for Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to increasing prevalence chronic diseases, growing awareness among the population, increasing adoption of new technologies, large number of new players entering into the market, improving healthcare infrastructure, rise in healthcare spending, and favorable government policies.

Companies profiled:

Philips Healthcare

Almost Family Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Omron Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Roche Holdings AG.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for home healthcare and growth forecast for the period from 2016 – 2022. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type of indication. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2016 – 2022. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

The study also provides information for recent merger and acquisition deals happened in the global home healthcare market. Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global home healthcare market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies