HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market – United States Industry, Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report on United States HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market is a customer intelligence and competitive study of the United States market. Moreover, the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and, micro and macro indicators in United States market. Also, factors that are driving are restraining the HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market are highlighted in the study. This is an in-depth business intelligence report based on qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market. Additionally, this report provides readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. The companies featured in the United States HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market, include Hologic, Inc., Alere, Inc.,  Abbott Laboratories,  OraSure Technologies, Inc.,  and  Chembio Diagnostic Systems.

Segments Covered

The report on HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market provides detailed analysis of segments in the market based on Product Type, Test Type and End User.

Segmentation based on Product Type

  • Kits and Reagents
  • Instruments
  • Others

Segmentation based on Test Type

  • Rapid Tests (POC)
  • ELISA
  • Nucleic Acid Tests
  • Others

Segmentation based on End User

  • Hospitals
  • Private Diagnostics Laboratories
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Others

Table of Content

  1. Report Overview

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 PEST-Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Diamond Model for United States HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market

3.5 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.6 Competitive Landscape in United States HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market

3.7 Import-Export data matrix

  1. United States HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market by Product Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Kits and Reagents

4.3 Instruments

4.4 Others

  1. United States HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market by Test Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rapid Tests (POC)

5.3 ELISA

5.4 Nucleic Acid Tests

5.5 Others

  1. United States HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market by End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Private Diagnostics Laboratories

6.4 Academic and Research Institutes

6.5 Others

