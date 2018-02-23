High density Polyethylene Pipe joining System Market: Lucrative Opportunities in Various Sectors

​Polyethylene piping made from high density materials is used in numerous applications such as marine, agriculture, municipal, industrial, mining and landfill. High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are typically used in transportation of potable water, chemicals, wastewater, slurries, compressed gases, and hazardous wastes. The oil and gas industry has been utilizing HDPE pipes since quite a while. Polyethylene, being extremely durable, corrosion-resistant, high flow characteristics, flexible, and light-weight is highly preferred in piping solutions across numerous industries.

A number of end-use industries are increasingly rapidly since high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe has advantages over other materials such as PVC, cement, steel, or other plastics. Heat fusion, the most common method used to join HDPE pipe, works by heating two pipe ends and pressing them together, creating a permanent joint that converts individual sections of pipe into a single, continuous line. Fusion creates high-strength, reliable joints, but the process presents several challenges. There a number of novel techniques introduced for joining HDPE pipes, which are expected to be gain traction over the coming years. These include mechanical joining methods- that of plain-end couplings and grooved mechanical couplings. Other prominent joining techniques include electrofusion, flanged joints, butt welding, and mechanical compression coupling.

Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipe-joining System Market: Trends and Opportunities

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe-joining systems that utilize conventional techniques such as fusion are slowly losing traction. While it still is a highly popular and conventional way of joining HDPE pipes, a number of new alternatives are cropping up and gaining popularity, such as mechanical coupling methods. These not only reduce the challenges associated with heat-based joining methods, but also offers increased life to the joint.

In plain-end joining systems, the couplings are pushed onto the end of the pipe as a complete unit, and connected to the second pipe-end. The coupling pieces consist of steel restraint rings that bite into the circumference of the pipe wall, and enables tightening of the coupling segments. Joining systems that use grooved couplings are typically used for larger HDPE pipes, and it comprises of grooves created in the pipe-ends that engage with each other and can be tightened to join. Both these options offer weather-resistant, simple installation, as well as robust performance of the HDPE pipe joints. Such advances in technique and technology of joints is expected to augur well for the development of the global high-density polyethylene pipe-joining systems over the world.

Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipe-joining System Market: Regional Outlook

The report divides the global high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe-joining systems market geographically into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The consumer base of HPDE pipes has proliferated over various industries and geographies, and this report provides coverage over each region. The market diligently analyzes both developed as well as developing geographies and presents the factors that could propel the overall HDPE pipe-joining market.

Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipe-joining System Market: Companies Mentioned

Market participants are expected to heavily invest in the research and development of systems that could provide accurate techniques of joining HDPE pipes. Vendors are anticipated to bank upon mergers and acquisitions to improve their product portfolio and regional outreach. Global players are predicted to look for expansion avenues in developing and upcoming regions, which could provide lucrative opportunities in untapped markets.

Prominent vendors in the global high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe joining systems are Victaulic, Caldertech, Marley Pipe Systems, Plasson and Georg Fischer.

