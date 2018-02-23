HEAD OUT OF LONDON ON THE COTSWOLD DAY TOUR

A Cotswolds day tour from London is the perfect way to experience for yourself old England and country life. The Cotswolds, with their rolling hills, streams and rivers, are a very special area steeped in history, mystery and myth, and one of our tours is the perfect way to see places hidden away for centuries from all but the locals.

Once, the wool trade was thriving in the area, and many of the mills are still standing, although only a few are still making wool. As the years have gone on a natural interest from visitors to see more of the area, and experience for themselves the Cotswolds, led to the formulation of our company. We wanted to offer tourists much more, like the chance to tour the area and see the quaint villages and picturesque places of interest, as well as trying out the very best food and drink. This is the backbone of what we do, and the reason why people come back year after year.

There is always something different to see, whether you come in the height of summer and sit outside with a cream tea or a pint of one of the local beers, or in winter and visit the 500-year-old Secret Cottage with its open log fires and beam ceilings. Much of the appeal is the uniqueness of the place, and a chance to escape the hussle and bustle of busy London life and breathe in the clean air. Our tour is highly recommended, and rated number 1 destination on TripAdvisor out of 44 Cotswolds day trips.

There is a regular train service from London-Paddington and Oxford railway stations, and further timetable information is available from www.gwr.com. You can also purchase your train ticket on the day of your journey from the Ticket Office at London-Paddington, or you can book in advance from website where seats can be reserved at the same time.

With so many beautiful places to discover, a Cotswolds day tour is the perfect way to experience the countryside around London. Bring your family and friends along for the ride and take in everything this wonderful tour has to offer. Transport is included, and we are happy to accommodate children too. A perfect day out for all the family.