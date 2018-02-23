Govtrailjobs is an online job site that offers reliable information.

India, 22-02-2018: There is one thing that binds a job seeker and a job provider, the job itself. Jobs are just like the fossil fuel, as they keep the engine of a nation’s economy alive and running. Many people want to be their boss, while others choose to work under someone. As today’s world is flat; jobs are crossing borders, seas, and continents!

Govtrailjobs is an online job site that talks about secured jobs for 12th pass candidates. This year, more than 3,000 vacancies have been created by the Indian government for school-leavers and college students. One can work as a bank clerk, join the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), get employed in the India Post (Indian postal service), or get recruited in the Indian Navy after finishing high school (10th/12th grade). One may also get absorbed in National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Indian Railways, various state and UT (union territory) police departments, several state and central universities, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) as maintenance staff, assistant locomotive pilot, constable, semi-professional staff, cook/steward.

www.govtrailjobs.com has an extensive collection of bank jobs. There are more than 3,800 vacancies on offer for resident Indian graduates (any stream). State/urban co-operative banks (SCB/UCB), regional co-operative banks (RCB), financial & insurance corporations, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) routinely recruit fresh graduates (any stream) from Indian universities and also bachelor degree holders (any specialization). One could get hired for the post of company secretary, assistant general manager (AGM), probationary officer (PO), sub-staff, chief and senior manager, specialist officer and cadre, forex and treasury officer, accounts officer, cook and helper, Financial counselor, agriculture officer, clerical trainee, assistant, executive assistant, management trainee, Hindi officer, lower division clerk, assistant clerk, administrative and field officer, faculty, general/deputy general manager (GM/DGM). Some of the regular recruiters are Punjab National Bank (PNB), Union Bank of India (UBI), Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), Indian Bank, Bank of India (BoI), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank (TMB), Assam Co-operative Apex Bank (ACAB), National Co-operative Union of India (NCUI), etc.

www.govtrailjobs.com sports an enormous set of railway jobs (63,000+) and also hosts an excellent database of other domain-specific technical jobs. Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Eastern Railways, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Rail Wheel Factory (RWF), Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC), Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRC) are some of the big names who routinely recruit people to fill up a plethora of posts, such as, senior and junior technical assistant, architect, engineer, assistant , manager, trade apprentice, assistant/assistant executive engineer (AE/AEE), etc. Some other trustworthy employers are Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Pawan Hans, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Air India, WAPCOS LTD., Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), etc.

