Global Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions (TCPPS) Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment to 2026

Report examines the global TCPSP market for the forecast period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights pertaining to various segments in the global TCPSP market.

Temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals are packaging systems designed to maintain temperature sensitive payloads at the desired temperature. These systems use phase change materials such as ice/water or dry ice and thus, are cost-effective and offer basic functionality. Temperature-controlled pharmaceutical packaging solutions are validated and designed to rigorous standards to keep products within safe temperature range for a given period of time. The chilled segment is the largest application segment in the global TCPSP market.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three main market analysis sections namely by product type, by application, and by region. The report analyses the global TCPSP market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report begins with an overview of the global TCPSP market, appraising market performance in terms of revenue, followed by FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global TCPSP market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

The subsequent section analyses the TCPSP market as per product type, and presents a forecast for the period 2016?2026.

Product type assessed in the report are:

Insulated Shippers

Panels and Envelopes

EPS Foam Container

Fiberboard

PUR

Insulated Protective Shippers

Insulated Containers

Chest Style

Upright Style

Others (refrigerants, gel, icepacks, phase change materials etc.)

The report further analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the forecast in terms of value for the following ten years.

Regions assessed in the report are:

North America

Latin America

APEJ

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

MEA

Japan

The report further analyses the market on the basis of application and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the following ten years.

Frozen

Chilled

Ambient

To calculate market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Data points such as country-wise split and market split by application and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated by the global TCPSP market during 2016–2026.

When developing the market forecast, the first step was sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the TCPSP market. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy across the globe, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse it on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of TCPSP market by country, product type and application, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as identify potential resources from a sales perspective, in the global TCPSP market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the TCPSP market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global TCPSP market.

In the final section of the report, the global TCPSP market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players operating in the global TCPSP market.

Some of the market players featured in this report are as follows:

Sonoco Products Company

Pelican Biothermal

Sofrigam SA Ltd.

Cryopak

Cold Chain Technologies

Envirotainer Ltd.

va-Q-tec AG

Inmark Packaging

American Aerogel Corporation

