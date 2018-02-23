Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market to Grow at 5.8% CAGR to Reach US$ 7 Bn by 2025

The global sports nutrition ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.8% during the assessment period 2017-2025 and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 7 Bn. These insights are according to a new research study added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine. The report titled “Global Market Study on Sports Nutrition Ingredients: Vitamins & Minerals Ingredient Type to Grow at the Fastest Rate During 2017 – 2025” is a comprehensive source of information and analysis for stakeholders in the sport nutrition landscape.

According to the report, the sports nutrition ingredients market has witnessed steady growth over the years on account of surging demand from both non-athletes and average consumers. The consumption of sports nutrition products remained limited to athletes for a long time, however, the pervasive health and fitness trend has meant that even non-athletes are consuming these products. This has led to increase in sales of sports nutrition ingredient globally. The report also opines that rising awareness among end-users has forced ingredient manufacturers to include organic and natural ingredients in their offerings. The side effects of sports nutrition products have remained a longstanding challenge, and consumers are expecting clear communication and information on the ingredients used in sports nutrition products. The emerging trend for clean label sports nutrition products is likely to gain further momentum during the assessment period.

To offer readers detailed insights on the sports nutrition ingredient market, the report has segmented the market on the basis of several parameters. These include ingredient type, end use, and region. By ingredient type, the key segments include proteins, vitamins, minerals & others, and carbohydrates. By end use, the key segments include sports & energy beverages, energy & nutrition bars, protein powders, and others. The region-wise analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

According to the report, North America and Europe will continue to be lucrative markets for sports nutrition ingredients during the assessment period. The demand for sports nutrition ingredients will remain concentrated in the US in North America, whereas Western Europe will account for higher revenues than Eastern Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a highly lucrative market for ingredient companies during the assessment period. The robust demand from China and India is likely to offer significant growth opportunities for global manufacturers, however, the competition from low-priced domestic products can pose challenges.

The report also profiles some of the leading players in the global sports nutrition ingredients market. The business and product strategies of some of the leading manufacturers have been discussed in the report. Some of the key companies in the market include Roquette Freres S.A., Agropur Ingredients, LLC, AMCO Proteins, Kemin Industries Inc., Arla Food Ingredients Lactalis Ingredients, Group P/S, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Naturex SA, Tiancheng International Inc., Glanbia Public Limited Company, Sabinsa Corporation, Milk Specialties Company, Kerry Group PLC, Compound Solutions Inc., ABH Pharma Inc., Rousselot Inc., Capsugel Inc., Nexira Inc., International Dehydrated Foods Inc., and Ajinomoto Company Inc.,

