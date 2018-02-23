Global Passenger Drones Market 2018 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlight

Passenger drones are likely to disrupt the transportation businesses across commercial transport and personal transport. Many internet and technology giants like Google, Uber, Facebook, Amazon, and many aviation companies like Airbus, Boeing, and many others are innovating and designing new technologies that enable passenger drones transportation and can drive the market forward. Factors that are expected to drive the passenger drones market include growing demand for passenger drones in the UAE. However, the government rules and aviation guidelines are factors that can produce challenges in the progression of the airspace for passenger drones.

On the basis of the component, the Passenger Drones Market is segmented into the sensor, controller system, camera, navigation system, propulsion system, battery, and others. A GPS navigation system is a receiver and audio/video component for various different purposes such as cars, drones, smartphones, and others. Among these systems, navigation system holds a prominent position and is expected to grow at a fast rate. Also, with advancement in navigation system, the application of GPS is subjected to increase in the passenger drones, as these drones operate on either predefined path or remote control.

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into up to 100kg, 100-200kg, and 200kg above. The electricity-powered drone, from EHang, can carry up to 220 pounds (100 kilograms) of weight for 25 minutes. It has an average cruising speed of 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) and has a clearance of 3,000 meters above sea level.

On the basis of rotors, the market is segmented into up to 10, 10-20, and 20 above. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into inspection and monitoring, military application, law enforcement, precision cultivation, media and entertainment, surveying and mapping, personal, education among others

EVolo’s Volocopter looks like a helicopter and can be piloted remotely or on-board. The drone is designed primarily for stable and safe flight, and to be used to nip around the skies above the world’s largest cities. One of the key ideas behind it is that it’s built with lots of redundancy. The Volocopter already has a permit to fly in Germany and has conducted numerous test flights in Dubai.

Key Players:

Volocopter GmbH (Germany),

Airbus Group (Netherlands),

Terrafugia Corporation (U.S.),

AeroMobil s.r.o. (Slovakia),

Ehang (China),

Lilium (Germany),

Uber (U.S.),

Cartivator (China),

Regional analysis:

The geographical analysis of the passenger drone market include regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America, at present has the largest market share. The Middle East, especially UAE, is the fastest region to adopt passenger drones, thereby making the region to be the fastest growing region. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the third highest growth rate during the forecast period followed by North America. Europe holds the third largest market following the Middle East. Europe is an advanced region in terms of aviation, aerospace, and defense, however, the strict aviation guidelines somehow restrain the market growth.

Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into sensor (motion sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, temperature sensor, position sensor and others), controller system, camera (multispectral camera, thermal camera, lidar camera, high resolution camera), navigation system (global positioning system and geographic information system), propulsion system, battery and others.

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into upto 100kg, 100-200kg and 200kg above.

On the basis of rotors, the market is segmented into upto 10, 10-20, and 20 above.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial and personal passenger drones.

