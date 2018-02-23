Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Guidelines Overview and Upcoming Trends Forecast Till 2025

New Market Research Reports Title “Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” Has Been Added to QY Research Groups Report database.

This report studies the global Needle-Free Drug Delivery market, analyzes and researches the Needle-Free Drug Delivery development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Valeritas

PharmaJet

3M

Akra Dermojet

Consort Medical

PenJet Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Jet injectors

Transdermal drug delivery systems

Market segment by Application, Needle-Free Drug Delivery can be split into

Insulin delivery

Vaccination

Pain management

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of Needle-Free Drug Delivery

1.1 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Overview

1.1.1 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market by Type

1.3.1 Jet injectors

1.3.2 Transdermal drug delivery systems

1.4 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Insulin delivery

1.4.2 Vaccination

1.4.3 Pain management

2 Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Endo Pharmaceuticals

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Antares Pharma

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Valeritas

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 PharmaJet

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 3M

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Akra Dermojet

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Consort Medical

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 PenJet Corporation

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

…

