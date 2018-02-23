Global Mass Notification Systems Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment to 2026

A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Mass Notification Systems Market“is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.

Mass notification system enables users to deliver notifications to individuals or groups using lists, locations and visual intelligence. Mass notification system offers several benefits to users such as improved safety for employees, faster decision-making, improved customer service and reduction in employee downtime.

Market Value and Forecast

The global mass notifications system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,830.7 Mn by 2016 end and expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2016–2026).

Market Dynamics

Growing industrialisation across the globe and government organisations’ initiative towards public safety are factors driving growth of the global mass notifications system market. Additionally, increasing cyber threats across the globe is further fuelling the market demand for mass notification solutions that can notify stakeholders in case of a security breach.

Key players focusing on the introduction of mobile-based mass notification applications, which enables better management of incidents and alert users with the aid of simple and interactive dashboard is one of the major trends in the global mass notification systems market. In addition, rising adoption of duress-based solutions in organisations across healthcare and education verticals coupled with increasing deployment of mass notification systems across BFSI sector to enhance incident management capabilities are some of the trends witnessed in the global mass notification systems market.

Market Segmentation, by Application

On the basis of application, the global mass notifications system market has been segmented into interoperable emergency communication, integrated public alert and warning, business continuity & disaster recovery and business operation. Business operation segment is expected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, followed by integrated public alert & warning segment.

Market Segmentation, by Solution

On the basis of solution, the global mass notifications system market has been segmented into in-building solution, wide-area solution and distributed recipient solution. Distributed recipient solution segment market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global mass notifications system market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. In terms of revenue, hardware segment is expected to dominate the global mass notification system market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by End-user Vertical

On the basis of end-user vertical, the global mass notifications system market has been segmented into commercial, education, energy and power, healthcare, defence, automotive, transportation and logistics and government institutions. Commercial segment is projected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, followed by healthcare segment.

Key Regions

On the basis of regions, the global mass notifications system market has been segmented into seven major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

