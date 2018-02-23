Global Emotion Analytics Market 2017-2023 – Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

Market Overview:

The Global Emotion Analytics Market is growing rapidly. The emotion analytics is widely used for among various end users such as enterprises, defense and security agencies, commercial, industrial among other, are propelling the emotion analytics market growth. The companies are investing in the artificial intelligence and machine learning which are boosting the growth of the emotion analytics market. For instance, the multimodal emotion artificial intelligence is the combination of facial analytics and speech analytics that offer an insight into the human expression of emotion.

The technological advancement in technologies including API and SDK, mobile and web application, and others are propelling the growth of the emotion analytics market. On October 17, 2016, Affectiva, a global leader of Emotion AI, released their emotion recognition SDK integrated with Unity that can adapt to users’ emotional states in real-time across multiple platforms. The companies are implementing emotion analytics software due to increasing volume of videos, critical decision making, and understanding human behavior.

According to the Market Research Future Analysis, the global emotion analytics market is expected to reach USD ~25 billion by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 17%.

The Key Players In The Global Emotion Analytics Market:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Apple, Inc. (U.S,),

Retinad Virtual Reality Inc. (Canada),

Neuromore Inc. (U.S.),

Imotions A/S (Denmark),

Kairos AR, Inc. (U.S.),

Beyond Verbal (Israel),

Affectiva (U.S.),

Eyris (EmoVu) (U.S.),

Adoreboard (U.K.),

io (Germany),

IMotions (U.S),

RealComm Global LLC (U.S),

Lightspeed LLC (U.S.)

Segmentation of Emotion Analytics Market:

The global emotion analytics market is segmented into type, technologies, solution, end-users, and region. The type is segmented into facial analytics, speech analytics, video analytics, and others. The technologies segment is sub-segmented into artificial intelligence, biometrics and neuroscience, 3D modeling, pattern recognition, records management, and others. The solution segment is sub-segmented into mobile and web application, cloud, and others. The end-users segment is sub-segmented into enterprises, defense and security agencies, commercial, industrial, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Source: MRFR Analysis:

By region, the global emotion analytics market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific among others. In the North American region, the emotion analytics market is gaining demand from a various solution including API & SDK, mobile & web application, cloud, and others. For instance, the SDK allows creating interactive and emotion-based applications in the companies.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Intended Audience:

Emotion analytics companies

Emotion analytics providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

