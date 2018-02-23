Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Automotive Refinish Coatings Market“

Coatings which are generally used for pre-owned cars for timely repair and maintenance of appearance are called automotive refinish coatings. Automotive refinish coatings are applied to prevent deterioration of vehicle body parts and components from stone chips, rust, and debris. Automotive refinish coatings are used to maintain the durability and appearance of the vehicle. By product type, automotive refinish coatings are segmented into primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, and filler. On the basis of technology, they are segmented into solvent borne coatings and waterborne coatings.

The report provides in-depth analysis and forecast of the automotive refinish coatings market on the global as well as regional level. The report includes forecast for the period from 2016 to 2024 in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Quantitative data has been derived through extensive secondary research of the global automotive refinish coatings market. Secondary sources typically include company websites, relevant magazines, government documents, and press releases. The top-down approach has been adopted to derive the regional numbers from global revenue and volume figures. Furthermore, the bottom-up approach has been employed to derive data for various source segments based on demand for automotive refinish coatings in each geographic segment. A combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches helps in validation of the quantitative data of the market. The data was further validated with the help of primary research with industry experts to ensure accuracy of derived numbers.

Detailed analysis of various factors driving the global automotive refinish coatings market has been included for astute decision making. Impact of these drivers during the forecast period has been included with data to substantiate research findings. Furthermore, factors restraining market growth have been included for better understanding of the market. Impact of these restraints has been analyzed over the forecast period. The report also comprises various opportunities available for market growth over the next eight years. Opportunities entail untapped or recently explored factors that are anticipated to drive the automotive refinish coatings market during the forecast period.

The report includes value chain analysis to help understand the industry thoroughly. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various entities involved in the automotive refinish coatings industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users. Various processes employed in the manufacture of automotive refinish coatings have been included in the value chain analysis. Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to determine the degree of competition in the market during the forecast period. Company market share analysis offers a better understanding of the competitive landscape. Company market share analysis includes the market share of dominant players in 2015, based on their production capacities and other factors. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze source segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each source segment.

Based on product type, the automotive refinish coatings market has been segmented into primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, and filler. Based on technology type, the market has been segmented into solvent borne coatings and water borne coatings. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for automotive refinish coatings in each product segment and technology type has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the automotive refinish coatings market. These include BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, and The Sherwin-Williams Company. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global automotive refinish coatings market as follows:

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Product Analysis

Primer

Base coat

Clear coat

Activator

Filler

Others

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Technology Analysis

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

Others

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan & Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of MEA

