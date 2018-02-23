Global Automotive Metal Casting Industry Insight Report 2018 To 2023

Global Automotive Metal Casting market is expected to witness significant growth between 2016 and 2023. The key players of global Automotive Metal Casting market are Nemak (Mexico), Ryobi Limited (Japan), Rheinmetall Automotive (Germany), GF Automotive (Switzerland), Ahresty Corporation (Japan), and Dynacast (U.S.). In 2016, these companies accounted for a share of XX% of the global market.

Market Overview:

Over the past decade, it has been experienced that the price of crude oil barrels is increasing very rapidly and also the availability the crude oil is decreasing. Due to these factors, the mind-set of a large pool of population is shifting their preference towards electric vehicles. In the last 3 to 4 years, the demand for electric vehicles in the United States is rapidly increasing and there has been around 70% of year-over-year growth in the sales. Along with the United States, Norway has also put a step ahead and has shifted more focus towards electric vehicles. As per the market statistics, every third of a new car is electric and also the country has the highest proportion of 6.4%, worldwide, followed by Sweden i.e. 3.4%. Such a shift towards electric vehicles due to rapidly rising fuel prices, is expected to positively impact the Automotive Metal Casting market.

The automotive industry is in the nascent stage in the Middle East and the South America. The market for Automotive Metal Casting is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast period. Overall shift in the global automotive industry is favoring the Asia Pacific region as a whole in leading the charge to be the next automotive powerhouse.

On the basis of applications, the global Automotive Metal Casting market has been segmented as chassis and exterior. On the basis of vehicle type the market has been segmented as passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of regions the market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Automotive Metal Casting Market:

With manufacturers focusing on development of lightweight components for automobiles, the demand for fuel efficient vehicles, is rising across the globe. Stringent government policies in the form of emission taxes and penalties, and rising awareness regarding the environment, are expected aid the growth of Automotive Metal Casting market. With manufacturers investing in development of lightweight structural sheet metal to be integrated in vehicles to reduce emissions, the market is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis:

Weight reduction in vehicles is a major trend in the market that is expected to boost the demand, with manufacturers opting for lightweight materials to ensure reduction in emission rates. With major manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry competing at a global level, the intensity of competition within the automotive industry has increased. Such intense competition is pushing various manufacturers and suppliers across the supply chain to develop high quality structural sheet metal to acquire greater market share.

