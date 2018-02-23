Fuel Cards Market Share

According to a new report Global Fuel Cards Market, published by KBV research, the Global Fuel Cards Market size is expected to reach $834.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Fuel Cards Universal Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Branded Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The Fuel Refill market holds the largest market share in Global Fuel Cards Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3 % during the forecast period. The Parking market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Vehicle Service market would garner market size of $150,240.4 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Fuel Cards Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., U.S. Bancorp, WEX Inc., OiLibya, Trafigura (Puma Energy), Engen Limited, and First National Bank.
Global Fuel Cards Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Universal
Branded
Others
By Application
Fuel Refill
Parking
Vehicle Service
Toll Charge
Others
By Geography
North America Fuel Cards Market Size
US Fuel Cards Market Size
Canada Fuel Cards Market Size
Mexico Fuel Cards Market Size
Rest of North America Fuel Cards Market Size
Europe Fuel Cards Market
Germany Fuel Cards Market
UK Fuel Cards Market
France Fuel Cards Market
Russia Fuel Cards Market
Spain Fuel Cards Market
Italy Fuel Cards Market
Rest of Europe Fuel Cards Market
Asia Pacific Fuel Cards Market
China Fuel Cards Market
Japan Fuel Cards Market
India Fuel Cards Market
South Korea Fuel Cards Market
Singapore Fuel Cards Market
Australia Fuel Cards Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Fuel Cards Market
LAMEA Fuel Cards Market
Brazil Fuel Cards Market
Argentina Fuel Cards Market
UAE Fuel Cards Market
Saudi Arabia Fuel Cards Market
South Africa Fuel Cards Market
Nigeria Fuel Cards Market
Rest of LAMEA Fuel Cards Market
Companies Profiled
Royal Dutch Shell
ExxonMobil
British Petroleum
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
S. Bancorp
WEX Inc.
OiLibya
Trafigura (Puma Energy)
Engen Limited
First National Bank
