Enpos offers Hydraulic tools system in Single and Double acting cylinder (ESR-Series)

Our company has contributed to the automation of mass production lines such as the car industry, and the enhancement of production technology by developing pneumatic clamp cylinders (registration of design at the Korean Intellectual Property Office, 117514) for the first time in Korea. We are proud that we have localized the products that have been completely imported until now.

In addition, we indirectly participate in R&D and now material development by developing and supplying various high-pressure test equipment that use water pressure, oil pressure, air, gas, and other types of pressure, which are required for quality enhancement and the safe testing of various products. We are also doing our utmost efforts to localize various test equipment and parts by successfully developing an IMPULSE TESTER for first time in Korea.

We supply various pneumatic devices and tools for the shipbuilding industry (electric pump, hand pump, jack, cleaning equipment, etc.) by developing them by ourselves, and many of the devices and tools are exported to foreign countries by our customers.

I would like to thank you for supporting us for the last 20 years. We promise that we will continue to do our best to develop technologies and products by introducing new technologies and accumulating our technologies.

Single acting cylinder ESR-Series

• CAPACITY : 5 -300 ton

• STROKE : 50-250 mm

• Max Pressure : 700 bar

• Single acting & Spring return

• Coupler port PT 3/8

• Mounting collar designed to hold full force

• Smooth piston resist friction & corrosion

• Solid plunger with hardened saddle

• Tilting saddle is available(optional)

• Handle is available(optional)

• Special size is available(optional)

Double acting cylinder EDR-Series

• CAPACITY : 10 -300 ton

• STROKE : 150-300 mm

• Max Pressure : 700 bar

• Double acting & Hyd return

• Coupler port PT 3/8

• Mounting collar designed to hold full force

• Smooth piston resist friction & corrosion

• Solid plunger with hardened saddle

• Tilting saddle is available (optional)

• Handle is available (optional)

• Special size is available (optional)

Enpos is a leading hydraulic pump tools, high pressure test system and valve test equipment, Hydraulic cylinders manufacturer in Korea. We will devote ourselves to become the leading company in the 21st century while prioritizing the satisfaction of customers.