Energy Management System (EMS) – Global Industry Analysis, Competitive Insight and Key Drivers; Research Report 2017 : 2023

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on energy management system market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional markets of energy management system market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional markets of energy management system market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global energy management system market. According to report the global energy management system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report on global energy management system market covers segments such as device, software, solution, and application. The device segments include load control switches, in-house display, smart plugs, and smart thermostats. On the basis of software the global energy management system market is categorized into enterprise carbon and energy management, utility energy management system, residential energy management system, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of solution the energy management system market is segmented as demand response management, utility billing and customer information system and carbon management system. On the basis of application the energy management system market is segmented as home energy management system and building energy management system.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, the European region covers countries such as, Germany UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global energy management system market such as, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, CA Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc., Key Target Audience, International Business Machine Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Company, and Eaton Corporation PLC.