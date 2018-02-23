Create Your Perfect Workspace With Liztek Docking Station

Liztek USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station, Dual Monitor, for Laptop, Ultrabook and PCs is a versatile device which can be employed for office or home uses. It adds many ports and hence much convenience to your working environment. The device is available on Amazon at a reasonable price and comes with high-quality circuitry and premium built quality.

Information technology has progressed at a very fast pace. All of our daily uses gadgets have become so indispensable to ourselves that whenever these gadgets are not around or lose the juice, we start panicking. Also, all these gadgets are connected to our computers be it laptop or desktop quite frequently and at times we run short of the number of ports to connect them all. These issues are perfectly addressed with docking stations which offer you a number of connecting options as well as charge your multiple devices simultaneously.

Liztek USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station, Dual Monitor, for Laptop, Ultrabook and PCs is one such device which adds a number of ports to your armamentarium for various purposes. It adds 2 USB 3.0 and four USB 2.0 ports to your computer. It supports up to 6 additional USB display units. Equipped with HDMI, VGA, and DVI monitor ports, this docking station supports display resolution up to 2048 x 1152/1920 x 1200. It can display the video in extended desktop mode, mirrored mode, and primary mode. It also gives you an audio output for headset and input for the microphone. It supports 5.1 Channel surround sound. It’s USB 3.0 Gigabit Ethernet network port supports IEEE 802.3, 802.3ab and full duplex operation with IEEE 802.3x flow control. One USB 3.0 port also doubles up as a fast charging port. With a weight just above 11 ounces, the device is compact and easy to use. The docking station is compatible with Windows as well as Mac operating systems up to the latest versions. The device requires initial installation for which CD is provided however following this the device works just marvelously in a plug and play manner.

The Docking Station is readily available on www.amazon.com and looking at the quality, it has been priced very competitively. The premium circuitry, compact size, and widespread compatibility make it our choicest device. Just log in and order yours today and say bye bye to connectivity hassles.