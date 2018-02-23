Clinilabs, Inc.’s CNS Clinical Trials Help in the Development of Better Anti-Cancer Drugs

Clinilabs, Inc. provides in-depth drug development services for clients. Its innovative solutions aim to bring drug products like anti-cancer medicine one step closer to successful approval.

[NEW YORK CITY, 2/23/2018]—New research shows the potential of incorporating central nervous system (CNS) data in the development of anti-cancer drugs. Clinilabs, Inc., a contract research organization, conducts CNS therapeutics research to develop drugs that can help enhance cancer patient care quality.

Including CNS Data in Clinical Trials

Clinical trials for anti-cancer drugs initially excluded patients with diseases that had spread to the CNS because their medical condition would lead to irregularities in the results. On the rare occasions that those patients were part of the sample group, the studies failed to capture the effect of the drug on their brain adequately.

D. Ross Camidge, M.D., Ph.D. from Colorado University School of Medicine, emphasized the importance of appropriate inclusion in clinical trials, however. Generating comprehensive CNS data from clinical trials is crucial to helping scientists and researchers develop drugs that would work on the brain and limit potential risks to cancer patients. Only by gathering a complete database of CNS results can there be hope of developing better anti-cancer drugs.

Experts in CNS Therapeutics

Clinilabs, Inc. provides clinical drug development services with a focus on CNS therapeutics and related field, including sleep, psychiatric, and neurological disorders. The organization educates study participants in clinical research, helping them make more informed decisions about their role. Furthermore, it collaborates with investigators around the globe to conduct multicenter clinical trials.

As a full-service CRO organization, Clinilabs, Inc. applies scientific principles to Phase I, II, and III studies to bring investigational products one step closer to successful approval. It takes pride in being a mid-sized CRO that pioneered human to Phase III trials. By providing customers with prompt and cost-effective drug development services, it aims to deliver new therapeutics for those in need.

Clinilabs, Inc. is a provider of clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies around the globe. The services it offers include clinical monitoring, site selection, medical writing, auditing, Institutional Review Board submissions and more.

