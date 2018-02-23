Cation Exchange Resins Market Revenue, Growth, Forecast 2025

Ion exchange resins are polymers that act as an ion exchange medium. They are insoluble in water and are cross-linked and chemically inert. Ion exchange resins are functionalized polymer microbeads, which are usually yellow or white in color. They consist of a fine network with numerous cavities/micropores. The polymer base of the resins is manipulated in order to capture/exchange components from surrounding solutions. There exist weak acid cation exchange resins and strong acid cation exchange resins.

Weak acid cation exchange resins are weakly acidic ion exchange resins that have carboxylic acid groups as ion-exchangeable groups. Weak acid cation exchange resins are commonly utilized for industrial water treatment applications. These resins are employed to remove carbonates, bicarbonates, and other alkaline salts. Other applications of weak acid cation exchange resins include nickel and zinc recycling and purification and separation of biochemical drugs. Strong acid cation exchange resins contain sulfonic acids as their functional groups. The acidity of these resins is as strong as sulfuric acid and hydrochloric acid.

Cation Exchange Resins Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rapid industrialization, especially in Asia, is analogous to the rise in demand for industrial water. Increase in water pollution in some of the major regions such as Asia is driving the need for water treatment technologies. The energy sector accounts for a significant demand for water treatment. Weak acid cation exchange resins and strong acid cation exchange resins are used for municipal and industrial water treatment. Thus, increase in demand for municipal/industrial water and wastewater treatment is anticipated to drive the global cation exchange resins market during the forecast period. However, cation exchange resins do not remove microorganisms such as bacteria from the feed water; however, they sometimes aid in bacterial growth. The resin beds are likely to accumulate organic matter, which serves as a source of nutrients for continued growth of bacteria. When sterile water is required after the treatment, the demineralized water produced by the ion exchange treatment plant needs to be treated by heat, ultraviolet irradiation, or very fine filtration. Cation exchange resin beds can also be treated with disinfectants such as formaldehyde, but not with heat or chlorine, as they are likely to damage the resin. These factors are anticipated to restrain the cation exchange resins market during the forecast period.

Cation Exchange Resins Market: Segmentation

Water treatment is a major application of the cation exchange resins market. They are utilized for water demineralisation, dealkalisation, etc. Cation exchange resins are employed to remove most positively charged ions in water such as iron, lead, radium, barium, aluminum and copper. Strong acid cation resins are also utilized for the recovery of uranium from water sources, especially mine water circuits. The process is used for low to medium uranium concentrations. Cation exchange resins are also significantly used in the chemical industry as a catalyst. They are used in the production of chemicals such as TAME, Bisphenol A, MTBE, etc.

