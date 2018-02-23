Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% Between 2017 and 2025

This report on the global automated immunoassay analyzers market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Ageing population and increasing incidences of chronic diseases and infection epidemics such as Zica diseases, hepatitis, HIV infection, etc. is poised to rise the test volume in diagnostic laboratories. Moreover increasing demand for preventive health care and rise in private health care expenditure is estimated to augment this growth. Availability of alternative promising diagnostic tools such as molecular diagnostics and mass spectrometry is estimated to hamper the growth of automated immunoassay analyzers market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The global automated immunoassay analyzers market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on technology, sales model, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities and trends has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises industry evolution and key events occurred in recent years in global automated immunoassay analyzers market. An overview of key strategies adopted by top 3 players in global automated immunoassay analyzers market. This report also provides market attractiveness and its analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global automated immunoassay analyzers market.

Based on the technology, the global market has been segmented into Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Immunoassay (ELFA), Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), and Others. CLIA technology is estimated to account for leading share of global automated immunoassay analyzers market owing to their vast assay availability, comparatively low cost and high through put. The market size and forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (units) for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Different types of sales models in the automated immunoassay analyzers market are reagent rental / lease and outright sale. Outright sale model is projected to register exponential growth during the forecast period and account for significant share of the global automated immunoassay analyzers market. This growth is attributed by increasing focus of key players in outright sale of their analyzers to improve their cash flows and avoid recurring cost on services and maintenance of the system.

Based on end-user, the global automated immunoassay analyzer market is segmented into four major segments, which are hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks and others. Others segment comprised of research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry and food and beverages industry. The diagnostic laboratories segment is anticipated to register highest growth rate and account for leading market share during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global automated immunoassay analyzers market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report also profiles major players in the global automated immunoassay analyzers market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Radiometer APS, Randox Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., DiaSorin S.p.A., SNIBE Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

