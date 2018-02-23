Antiseptic First Aid Liquids Market: Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2017 – 2025

An antiseptic is a chemical agent that destroys or inhibits microorganisms on living tissue such as oral cavities, skin, and open wound. A few antiseptics are capable of destroying microorganisms and are termed as bactericidal (hydrogen peroxide, mercurochrome). Only a few of these are capable of preventing or inhibiting the growth of microorganisms and are termed as bacteriostatic (alcohol, phenol). Primary application areas of antibiotics include hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and households. Examples of antiseptic liquid include alcohol, phenol, quaternary ammonium compound, brilliant green, hydrogen peroxide, iodine solution, polyhexanide, and sodium bicarbonate. Hand sanitizers are liquid antiseptics widely used to keep hands clean and avoid illnesses such as flu. Using hand sanitizers before eating and before working on a patient or an open wound can significantly reduce the chances of contamination for the patient. First aid antiseptics help relieve pain and prevent infection in cases of minor cuts, scrapes, and burns. Common active ingredients in antiseptic products are benzethonium chloride, benzalkonium chloride, lidocaine hydrochloride, benzocaine, and ethyl alcohol.

The global antiseptic first aid liquids market is growing rapidly driven by increase in number of surgeries performed for various diseases and disorders. Growth of the market in terms of revenue is attributed to outbreak of infectious diseases such as swine flu. Such incidences have increased public awareness about the potential dangers of such infections. Rise in public awareness also boosts market growth primarily in the developed countries. Furthermore, rise in the number of hospitals, health care centers, and advanced health care facilities are likely to propel the global antiseptic first aid liquids market. Also, an increase in awareness and knowledge regarding precautions to be taken to prevent from flu, bacterial and other viral infections have driven the growth of this market. However, saturated market and stringent regulations in the developed economies are likely to restrain the antiseptic first aid liquids market.

Various chemical compounds are used as antiseptic first aid liquids. Hence, these are categorized based on chemical composition. The global antiseptics first aid liquids market can be segmented based on chemical compound and end-user. In terms of chemical compound, the market can be categorized into alcohols and aldehydes, amides and biguanides, quaternary ammonium compounds, phenol and its derivatives, iodine compounds, and others. The alcohol and aldehyde derived segment is projected to account for the largest market share, followed by the amide and biguanide segment. Examples of antiseptic first aid active ingredients are camphorated phenol, benzethonium chloride, iodine, chloroxylenol, and povidone-iodine. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals and household.

Geographically, the global antiseptic first aid liquids market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominate the global market due to increased awareness among people. Asia Pacific and MEA hold the third and fourth positions in the global antiseptic first aid liquids market due to lack of awareness in some remote areas in the developing and underdeveloped nations.

Key players in the global antiseptic first aid liquids market include Ayuroma International Pte. Limited, Schulke & Mayr UK Ltd., Pascal International, Inc., Zhermack SpA, Dynarex Corporation, Dexcel Pharma GmbH, Reckitt Benckiser, Huckert International, and Sirmaxo Chemicals Private Limited.

