An Easy Guide to Corporate Travel Portals

Corporate travel portals are online travel booking engines providing multiple services from reser-vations for flights, hotels, buses, to cruises, banquets and much more. Specifically designed to keep the corporate employees in mind, it solves the purpose of aggregation and distribution of all kinds of information pertaining to travel. They are a great way for small travel agencies to collaborate and grow by focusing on the best deals, providing personalised services and keeping itself updated with the prices and the offers.

What is a corporate travel portal? A special feature of corporate travel portals is an array of services and products provided for the corporate employees to choose from. These portals have the authority and the benefit of regulating the prices of the services and the various availabilities. The prices displayed to the customers is the one that is inclusive of all the discounts, supplements and the special offers. This helps in saving time and energy of the customers in availing different offers at different interfaces. There is an option of special offers which can be made to the customers after they have logged into their account. The payment portals and the gateways are also quite a user- friendly and easy to operate as well.

Why should one opt for them? The corporate travel portals usually take special care and atten-tion to offer something that is customised according to the ends and demands of the clients. This shall not only give a good impression but also create a long-term relationship. There is also an added criterion for different pricing for different partners and markets. There are different prices for different customers. Direct reservations are also possible where all kinds of information are easily available. An overview of all the reservations done along the same lines is also provided. These portals are provided with the documents of the travel agencies they are partnering with. This can be provided to the customers at the time of reservation for the purpose of authentication.

B2b bookings done through these portals. When B2b bookings are implemented on these corporate travel portals, it also helps to ease out communication. In such a case, one party takes care of the processes of reservations and confirmation and the process of documentation while the other handles the new reservations. B2b bookings on such travel portals save a lot of time and energy of the customers. For corporate travellers, such portals are easy to get sanctioned by the manager or the heads. For any beginner, employee or a travel enthusiast planning a trip through an online travel portal can be the most reasonable forum to start from.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12693691-an-easy-guide-to-corporate-travel-portals.html