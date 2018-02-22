Travel Tours announces ‘Cruise Week’

Travel Tours, the flagship leisure-travel brand of FCTG Australia in India, announced ‘Cruise Week’ that aims at providing an opportunity to Indian travelers to plan their cruise holidays at unbeatable prices.

‘Cruise Week’ by Travel Tours showcases several cruise holiday products available for Indian travelers while changing the perception of cruises as luxury holiday options. From a platter of experiences to select from, Cruise Week offers limited period deals on more than 20 cruises.

Cruise Holidays starting from INR 48,999 are available across all 27 Travel Tours stores in 17 cities, countrywide. Itineraries include economy class airfare, visa, insurance, cruise & transfers with standard and luxury stay options to suit the needs of every type of traveler. Cruise Packages are available for travel destinations such as Asia, Europe, The United States, etc.

• Sale Period: Available till February 24, 2018

• Location: All Travel Tours stores across India

• Time: 10 AM to 7 PM

The deals will also be listed on the website – http://www.traveltours.in/

Handpicked by ‘Travel Tours’ Experts, travellers will find everything from latest promotions to the hottest airfare deals, holiday packages, special event packages and more!