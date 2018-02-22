Transparent Display Market: Next Generation Display Technology

​Transparent display is the next generation display technology that is also known as See-through display. Transparent display technology has revolutionized the display marketer’s by making it promising to display dynamic or interactive information on a transparent glass surface. Due to its unique transparent display, it gives a good advertising and artistic effect. Earlier to project an image on a transparent display, mirrors or beam-splitter were used. To capture the projected image, user’s eyes have to be in the exact position in order to see the image otherwise it would appear as projected image is hovering in space somewhere. The revolutionary display allows users not only to display images, but also text and video content onto physical objects. The use of cutting edge organic light emitting diode (OLED) eradicates the need of backlight, making it possible to create a see through display in a frameless glass design. This new transparent display enables the user to see images from a wide variety of angles. Transparent displays have outstanding advantages over traditional displays. It provides high transparence keeping in mind the interior organic illumination and viewing. Further, transparent displays have high contrast ratio, high speed response and high transmittance. The PC motherboards are light in weight and requires very less space, merely about 10mm thickness, thus reducing the unconstructive impact on the look of the construction. Transparent displays are easy to install and it consumes less power. Transparent displays provide a wide application in hotels, landmarks, corporate office, theatre, retail store, nightclubs & bars, jewellary stores, hair & beauty salons, shopping avenues and so on.

There are various factors which are driving the growth of the transparent display market. The demand for transparent displays is increasing in hotels, landmarks and corporate offices. One of the key growth factors is increasing use of transparent walls in malls and automotive shops. This wall creates an eye catching impact on consumers and influences their shopping behavior. Nowadays it is also widely used in corporate offices. The growth in transparent displays in mobile phones and wearable computing devices can further drive the transparent display markets in future. The automotive manufacturers are also looking for developing transparent car. The major restraint in transparent displays is high cost of transparent displays and increase in raw materials price and labor cost can further act as a challenge for transparent display market.

The Global transparent display market can be segmented as, by technology, by application, by display size and by geography. By technology, transparent global market can be further segmented as organic light emitting diode (OLED), liquid crystal display (LCD) and E-paper. By application, transparent display market can be sub-segmented as mobile display, wearable computing, retail, automotive and others. By display size, transparent display market can be segmented as small size, medium size and large size.

Geographically, global transparent display market has been segmented as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America & Middle East & Africa (ME&A). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the transparent Display market due to high use of increasing demand of transparent displays in mobiles and wearable computing devices. Also retail shop owners are trying to influence customers by eye catching transparent display.

Key players in the Transparent Display markets include Fujitsu, PLANAR, Pro Display NTT DoCoMo, AU Optronics Corporation, Google Inc, Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc, Sony Corporation, UDC Corporation, Philips Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer etc. Companies like Pro Display and PLANAR have expertise in digital signage and display technologies. In order to gain a competitive advantage in the transparent display market, these tech-giants are strongly involved in organic and inorganic production and expansion strategies. Collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product development and improvements in existing products are some of the important strategies followed by them.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

