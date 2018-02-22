The Maladies of The Improper Lifestyle and Its Effect on The Digestion

The food habits and lifestyle have been changed drastically for the past few decades. People have been dependent on the fast foods and supplements to savor the delicious taste without having to worry about the preparation by yourself. Regular intake gives rise to the number of minor and significant digestive ailments. One of the common digestive problems is the acid reflux. Also known as GERD or gastroesophageal reflux disease it mainly affects the stomach and the esophagus with the excessive secretion of the acid. It extends up to the throat region even and affects the smooth functioning of the lining tissues.

With so much low awareness, almost 20 percent of the population of the USA is suffering from this ailment. Without the proper Acid Reflux Treatment, this excessive acid secretion can cause permanent damage to the esophagus eventually leading to deadly esophagus cancer. This burning sensation of heart and the digestive system can even cause discomfort during the night’s sleep. The symptoms of the acid reflux include:

• Bitter and acidic taste in the mouth.

• Pain in the chest.

• Sudden bouts of a dry cough and throat hoarseness.

• Felling of the un-chewed food stuck in the throat.

Prolonging of these symptoms should not be ignored, and the; diagnostic by the Gastroenterologist Staten Island NY is necessary for these ailments. For the starters, you could bring a change in the habits and lifestyle and adopt healthy lifestyle. You can start by avoiding junk foods, quitting smoking, maintaining a routine of food habits and exercises and many more. The gastroenterologists would start acid reflux and Gastritis Treatment by administering the antibiotic medications for the prevention of the bacteria infection. Along with it, continuous medicines of the reduction of the acid production and healing of the affected area is also given. In extreme cases, the surgery of the affected area is required for preventing the cancerous growth.

