Remote Access Management Market 2018 Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2023

Market Scenario:

Remote access is the ability to get access to a particular network or a computer from a remote distance. Remote access basically connects a client and a host computer. This is typically used by people who are travelling and need access to their organization’s network. Technical advancement and growing cellular network capability has enabled people to save time and access information in quick time through remote access management.

Major forces driving the growth of remote access management market are the increasing employee strength globally and the flexibility it provides to work from anywhere and at any time. It is simple, flexible and provides cost effective licensing.

The Remote Access Management Market has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, organization size and vertical. The type segment is further bifurcated into IPsec VPN, SSL VPN and direct access.

IPsec VPN is the most commonly used technology for remote access management. In IPsec VPN, a virtual private network client is installed on the end user’s computer and is configured with details about the target network, like IP address. Every time the user wants to connect to the remote network, they start the virtual private network client and a secure connection to the corporate firewall is established.

The global remote access management market is expected to grow at approx. USD 47 Billion by 2023, at 11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3217

Study Objectives of Remote Access Management Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Remote Access Management market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Remote Access Management market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, technology and end-user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Remote Access Management market.

Key Players

The prominent players in remote access management market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Sophos Ltd. (U.K.), Brocade Communication Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), NetScreen Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) and Symantec Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Remote access management market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component

Software

Solution

By Technology

IPsec VPN

SSL VPN

Direct Access

By Organization size

SME’s

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Others

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of remote access management market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in remote access management market in North America attributes to the technical advancements in that region.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/remote-access-management-market-3217

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

Government agencies

Remote access management vendors

Network solution providers

IT security agencies

Managed Security Service Providers

Table Of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com