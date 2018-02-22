Raheja Universal’s Raheja District II Wins the MODI Awards for Smart Industrial Park

Mumbai, 22nd February, 2018: Raheja Universal, one of Mumbai’s leading real estate conglomerates has recently won the MODI award for ‘Smart Industrial Park’. Raheja district II is a part of the flagship Integrated Ecosystem ‘Raheja District’ located at Juinagar, Navi Mumbai. “MODI AWARD” – Making Of Develop India Awards is a benchmark initiative and a platform to recognize excellence throughout the industry, to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development and recognise companies for their best practices and continuous advancement.

Companies were awarded for the nature and complexity of their project, their ability to objectively demonstrate its value and effectively communicate its significance to others. Raheja District II is the perfect ecosystem for the development of a new wave of MSMEs to deliver the right product, the right quality, the right solution and the right service at a competitive price, in domestic and international markets. RD II goes beyond providing an industrial building that fits the needs of MSMEs, but also guides businesses through Indian customs, tax programs, government incentives, and connects them to legal advisers to incorporate companies at the Industrial park, as a turnkey service.

MSMEs represent diverse types of businesses and Raheja District II is focused on establishment of a quality mix of owners, offering from the amount of space to the dimensions and facilities vital to support the creation, expansion and modernization of MSMEs along with infrastructure, common service facilities and economies of scale at all stages. With a large labour force residing in the nearby areas, and many opportunities for leisure, sport and entertainment, Raheja District II offers an accessible and exciting opportunity for employers and employees alike making it not only commercially viable, but also employee-friendly.

RD II is well connected to human & goods transportation network through air, road, train and sea; as well as all communication systems and networks being located close to national highways, railway stations, airports, and seaports. RD II addresses important issues faced by MSME’s like poor adaptability to changing trends, lack of skilled manpower, inadequate infrastructure facilities, including power, water, roads and other environmental issues to achieve better efficiencies.

Speaking on winning this prestigious award, Mr. Ashish Raheja, Managing Director, Raheja Universal comments, “Development of industrial park attracts investments from private and MNC’s companies’ supporting several flagship initiatives of the Indian government leading to proliferation of job opportunities. RD II is an industrial park that offers the right infrastructure to achieve the much-needed efficiencies further boosting the growth curve of these MSME’s. It is truly a futuristic development with upcoming infrastructure developments like the Navi Mumbai International airport and the Mumbai Trans-Harbour link within close proximity. The MODI award is a testimony to the vision and effort by Raheja Universal to create the first of its kind world-class MSME industrial park.”