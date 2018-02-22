Persecution and Ambush on Therapists who provide ESA Letters to Patients

“Even though I have a strong commitment to legitimately assess people to see if they qualify to have emotional support animals (ESAs), there have been times when I have almost been treated like an axe murderer.

I can see why other therapists won’t go near this kind of work. I have had someone impersonate me and forge my signatures on letters. I’ve also been stalked, staked out, ambushed, harassed, and threatened for the major part of a year. I have had reporters who were trying to do sensationalistic pieces about ESAs, and have falsely implied that I have approved a goat to go into movie theatres and trot around anywhere the person would like. This cannot be further from the truth.

I clearly state on my website and when I speak with people that ESAs are ONLY for housing or flying, and that’s all. But a smarmy reporter didn’t care that I was legitimately trying to help people. He just wanted to get a name for himself, so he made things up. The final blow was being reported to my licensing board by him. Why did he do this? I have no idea. I guess some folks are just really mean- spirited.”

ESAs are ONLY for housing or flying

“Then there was the investigative producer who had one of his reporters make a fake therapy appointment. I’m guessing they were wanting to do a video recording of me without me knowing it. And then they would probably try to bait me. The reporter changed the appointment several times. When the day came for me to see her, I called to confirm the time. She said she would be there. So, I waited, and she didn’t show. After 15 minutes I called and left a message. Thirty minutes later, I called and said I would no longer wait. One hour after she was due, there was loud knocking on doors, pounding on windows, frantic doorbell ringing, etc. I didn’t answer. Luckily, I have a video doorbell and was able to see that this was an entirely different woman than the one who initially contacted me. Not only did she show up a full hour after the appointment time, she came back and showed up around 8am the next day…. with a cameraman.

I was subsequently contacted by the investigative producer who began bullying me immediately about wanting to interview me about ESAs. He was clearly extremely angry that their plan was foiled. I’d have to have been insane to walk into that lion’s den, so I obviously declined. He then told me if I didn’t grant his people an interview, I’d be at a Starbucks, or a market and a news team would descend upon me. I told him that he should go after the real offenders and interview the people who sell the fake emotional support and service dog vests. Or he should have interviewed people whose websites state that they are dog registries. Incidentally, all the sites that contain the word “registry” are fake. There is no such thing as an ESA registry. So, beware of all of those. I saw a letter from one of the fake sites and it was actually signed by a PhD in Education. That’s far from legal.”

I speak to numerous people who were in the military who come back from service as empty shells. They can no longer communicate with their loved ones. They sit in dark rooms and essentially feel nothing because of the hell that they experienced. The only thing that can bring a smile to their face is their trusted pet.

There is a lot to be said about the love and comfort of an animal. Sometimes that animal is the only living being that a person can trust.”

Carla Black MFT clearly states that her therapy services provide ESA Letters for people working through therapy or counseling, suffering from deep mental issues, who legitimately need a cat or dog at home for comfort, or for their ESA pet to travel with them on a plane in times of absolute need. Carla Black MFT declines interviews with media to adhere to patient confidentiality rules from the State of California.

