Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market Opportunity will Rise to US$4.8 bn by 2023

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company, Ltd., with its approved drug Amitiza, holds a majority share in the global opioid induced constipation treatment market. In 2014 the top three players – Takeda, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Ltd., and Boehringer Ingelheim – operated on a collective share of 91.8% of the global market.

This is a highly consolidated market but with a large scope for the prominent players to penetrate regions other than North America.

Transparency Market Research’s recent publication reveals the possibilities that players in the global market for opioid induced constipation treatment can take up to improve their global standing in the market. This includes reaching out to the emerging economies and gain shares from a currently untapped market.

The global market for opioid induced constipation treatment is expected to progress at a highly positive CAGR of 31.2% within a forecast period from 2015 to 2023 with respect to revenue. By the end of 2016, this market is expected to generate US$731.2 mn, which is projected to reach US$4.81 bn by the end of 2023.

Chloride channel activators are the more popular drug class among all opioid induced constipation treatments currently available. Over time, PAMORAs are expected to overtake them owing to a large number of pipeline drugs close to approval. By the end of 2023, PAMORAs are expected to generate a revenue of US$2.41 bn.

North America to Continue Generating Leading Demand for OIC Treatments

North America is expected to continue dominating the demand for opioid induced constipation treatments till 2023, owing to a majority consumption of opioids. The American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians has stated that in 2013, the U.S. alone was responsible for nearly 80% of the global consumption of opioids. Key reasons for this high consumption include the legal acceptance of opioids for pain treatment by the U.S. FDA, and the high awareness consumption level of opioids for the long term treatment of chronic pain.

By the end of 2023, it is predicted that North America will generate US$4.05 bn in revenue for the providers of opioid induced constipation treatments.

A secondary reason for this high volume of consumption is also related to the extremely low awareness rates of available opioid induced constipation treatments in other regions.

Multiple OIC Drug Approvals Imminent, Demand Expected to Rise Accordingly

“Most certainly the leading driver for the growth in demand of opioid induced constipation treatments is the awaited approval of several drugs that are in the pipeline. Naldemedine is one of the stronger contenders which is expected to be released before the end of 2016,” states a TMR analyst.

Furthermore, the increasing development rate of peripheral mu-opioid receptors is expected to generate a giant boost to the preference of OIC-specific treatments. PAMORAs allow for the effective treatment of OIC without interfering in the opioids action on the patient’s pain.

Standard Laxatives Still Considered a Challenge to OIC Treatments

One of the greater restraints currently acting on the demand for opioid induced constipation treatments is the widespread consideration of standard laxatives for countering OIC. The primary reason for this is the high disparity between the pricing of standard laxatives and targeted OIC drugs.

At the same time, the relatively under-researched position of opioid induced constipation treatments needs to be worked on. Most of these drugs are showing several adverse effects, including nausea as well as increasing the risk of heart problems and strokes.

“A way out for opioid induced constipation treatments is to improve the scope of development to reduce their side effects and improve efficacy. There is currently a giant untapped market for opioid induced constipation treatments across the world, and investing more in marketing and R&D will definitely help players penetrate it,” adds the analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Solid drugs are expected to generate US$4.48 bn in opioid induced constipation treatment by 2023.

Mu-opioid receptor antagonists expected to generate US$2.41 bn in opioid induced constipation treatment drug classes by 2023.

North America expected to create US$4.05 bn in opioid induced constipation treatment by 2023.

