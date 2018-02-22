Navjyoti India Celebrates 30th Foundation Day with Kids on Ramp-age’s 5th Edition

Navjyoti India Foundation, along with India Vision Foundation, a non-profit, voluntary, non-government organization founded by Dr. Kiran Bedi organized the 5th edition of its unique event, “Kids on Ramp-age” today at Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi to commemorate 30th Foundation Day of Navjyoti India Foundation.

Navjyoti India Foundation celebrated their 30th Foundation Day, which was glorified by Kids on Ramp-age and Release of Annual Corporate Souvenir on the theme “A to Z of Early Leadership”. The stage was conquered by the underprivileged Children & Youth with the icons of the Corporate World to draw attention towards their untapped talent and the need for equal opportunities in terms of Quality Education, better Standard of Living and Vocational Training.

Navjyoti India Foundation and India Vision Foundation, both complementing each others’ efforts are focused on promoting and fulfilling the need of an equal opportunity for every child to grow and provide education to the children in urban slums and to the children of prison inmates. These foundations have further extended their wings to provide Vocational Training to youth’s and work towards Women Empowerment and Rural Development in the villages of Delhi and Haryana.

The event was attended by Dr. Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, and Founder Member of both Navjyoti India Foundation and India Vision Foundation. Who’s and who from the Corporate World, and Embassies were present to support the noble cause along with more than 300 attendees from India and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry and Founder Member Navjyoti & IVF, said, “Talent knows no Social or Financial boundaries and we are proud to take forward this initiative by organizing the ‘5th Edition of Kids on Ramp-age’. Through this initiative, we are making all possible efforts to mobilize and harness the power of children, youth, women, and people at large. I would like to thank everyone associated with this event and for walking hand-in-hand with the Children of Navjyoti and IVF.”

‘Kids on Ramp-age’ brings together the Beneficiaries & Patrons’ on the same platform, showcasing this amazing partnership, providing much-needed support and mentoring to the kids and youngsters. This event strengthened the emotional bond between the “haves & have not’s”, as they spend time together at the event and continued involvement-engagement with Navjyoti for this good social cause. ‘Kids on Ramp-age’ is now in its fifth year of operation and has seen a many-fold increase in donors who have made an impact on a noteworthy number of underprivileged lives.

More than 130 beneficiaries in the age group of 5 to 23 years from Navjyoti’s different Project Houses spread over Delhi, and over 60 villages of Haryana will walk on the ramp with around 50 special achievers and celebrities from the corporate and social world, showcasing this special partnership.

Designers from India, Dubai, and Thailand will provide wings to the dreams of the young kids by designing exclusive clothing range for them.

Navjyoti India Foundation

Navjyoti India Foundation is a not-for-profit organization founded by 16 serving officers of Delhi Police with a mission to work with the vulnerable sections of the society. Operational in parts of Delhi and Haryana since 1988, Navjyoti has made an impact to more than 5,81,563 lives by enabling them towards the goal of self-reliance through its interventions in areas of Child Education, Skills Upgradation of Youth and Community Development.

www.navjyoti.org.in / www.twitter.com/NavjyotiIF / www.facebook.com/NavjyotiIndiaFoundation

India Vision Foundation

India Vision Foundation is a non-profit, voluntary, non-government organization. IVF was born with the receipt of the Ramon Magsaysay Award by Dr. Kiran Bedi in the year 1994, received for forging ‘positive relationships’ between people and the police through creative leadership. It carries forward its service in the areas of Police and Prison Reforms, Women Empowerment among others. ‘Saving the next victim’ remains its mantra.

Gratitude to Partners of Kids on Ramp-age

Associate Partner: Select CITYWALK

Hospitality Supporter: RJ Corp

Hair & Makeup Supporter: Anita, Rolika, Punam, Blliis

Film Partner: Sartaj Films, Schon Films

Clothing Support: Bown Bee, Rags Creation, Orient Craft Limited

PR Partner: BUZZ Communications

Footwear Partner: Relaxo

For media queries, please contact:

BUZZ Communications Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi

Achal Paul: +91 9810162377 / achal@buzzcomm.in

Shivani: +9910155292 / shivani@buzzcomm.in

Navjyoti India Foundation, New Delhi

Ujala Bedi : +9910230300/ ujala@navjyoti.org.in

Ravindra Nishad:+9871196744/ravindra.kumar@navjyoti.org.in

Aditya Ghosh:+ 9582740289/ aditya.ghosh@navjyoti.org.in