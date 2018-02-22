Myra the Boutique- “Fusion”: The trend it is!

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, February 22, 2018—Westernization has a great impact on Indian culture and specially in the clothing area. But the Indian roots are still strong enough to hold the people tight to the ground. They have found a beautiful way for amalgamating the western culture with the Indian one which is popularly known as “Indo Western” trend.

Indo-Western fusion garments are being largely preferred by Indian females and have now become ‘the in thing’. Myra unveils the Indo Western garment collection- the trend setter for the year. The garments are a combination of western patterns and Indian designs. Usually Indo Western consist of salwar kameez with decorative stoles used as an accessory but Myra focuses on the traditional way of representing it. They have made a combination of the dhoti style jump suit with an ethnic bordered upper coat which gives the exact Indo Western feel. Thus indo western has an elegant and trendy appearance without loosing the touch of Indian culture.

About Myra: Myra takes care of customer’s needs, their budget and their likings. They customize dresses for clients requirement and each and every garment is made with love and dedication, so the final output comes out to be the best client satisfaction in our priority.

