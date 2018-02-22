Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital (Moongode) Pvt Ltd Offers Treatment For Diabetic Retinopathy In Ayurveda

Kerala, India, 22th Feb’18- Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital (Moongode) Pvt Ltd is well known for providing effective ayurvedic eye treatments in Kerala. The hospital specializes in treating the patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy through Ayurveda.

Accredited by NABH, Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital (Moongode) Pvt Ltd aims to eradicate eye diseases by providing the best facilities of the medical world through Ayurvedic treatment. Their experienced doctors and staff ensure to deliver effective eye-care services for diabetic retinopathy treatment in Ayurveda.

The hospital has developed an advanced treatment for managing the disease of diabetic retinopathy. They understand the fact that if the eye disease is not managed properly, it’ll lead to blindness. The experienced doctors implement correct identification of the clinical stage of the disease. They provide complete ayurvedic treatment for the eye disease in three stages.

Initially, the necessary measures and diagnosis are carried out by the doctors of Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital (Moongode) Pvt Ltd. After the diagnosis stage, the senior physician creates a care plan for the patient suffering from diabetic retinopathy so that the overall health of the patient can be taken care of. The care plan includes the suggested treatments and measures, medicines and the outcome of the treatment as well.

The hospital provides GMP certified medicines exclusively for the patients suffering from eye diseases. In addition to diabetic retinopathy, the hospital also provides specialized treatment for macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, glaucoma and degenerative myopia. They ensure to provide complete assistance regarding the ayurvedic treatment for eye diseases.

About the Company:

NABH accredited and established in 2003, Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital (Moongode) Pvt Ltd is a part of the Matha group of Ayurvedic Eye Hospitals and Specialty Eye Clinic. We provide effective eye treatment in Trivandrum, Kerala and operate a specialized Ayurvedic Preventive Ophthalmology unit -Healthy Eyes. We offer ayurvedic eye treatments mainly for Diabetic Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, and Retinitis Pigmentosa, Glaucoma, and Degenerative myopia.

Contact Details:

Address – Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital, Moongode – Meppukada Road, Moongode P O

City – Trivandrum

State – Kerala

Country – India

Zip code/ PIN code – 695573

Web: http://www.mathahospital.com/