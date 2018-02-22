iTourNepal P Ltd organizing Lumbini Buddhist tour for 2580th Buddha Jayanti

‘iTourNepal P Ltd’ lunches Buddhist circuit tour of Lumbini for the 2580th Buddha Jayanti being celebrated on 30th April. Devout Buddhist and enthusiasts are invited nationally and internationally to join the event. The tour is 2 days long and has minimum charge for transportation and accommodation.

Held on the day of triple bliss when Buddha was born, enlightened and attained Mahaparinirvana, the Buddhist circuit tour helps people to understand more about Buddhism and Buddha’s life. This will also make them appreciate the recent archaeological achievement and the endless effort put by archaeologists. The tour is also expected to be milestone in promotion of local tourism.

Tourists can write or visit the company’s Kathmandu office to get brochures and information regarding the tour. Brochures includes description with pictures about the Buddhist circuit tour and the important archaeological sites around Lumbini – the birthplace of Buddha.

The tour begins with visit of Ramgram Stupa ruin believed as the only existing Buddha relic stupa, out of eight built right after his death. The site is bought by Lumbini Development Trust and is awaiting further research. Next visit the monastic zone and sacred garden with Mayadevi temple, the exact birthplace of Buddha. The birthplace of Buddha is enlisted ad UNESCO Heritage site and have been developed under a master plan in the area of 6 X 2 km.

Second day is the day of triple bliss, when Buddha was born, enlightened and attained Nirvana. The tour begins early in the morning with visits of important archaeological sites like Tilaurakot palace ruin, Kudan monastery and Sagarhawa. Tilaurakot place is where Buddha spent 29 years as prince Siddhartha. The palace ruiin is spread over the 1,000 ft by 1,600 ft fortified area.

Similarly Kudan monastery ruin is the first monastery established to house Buddha and his 300 disciple for homecoming after enlightenment. Some 20 km north from Kudan lies the historical pond in Sagarhawa village. The site is believed as the place where Shakyas were massacred bringing Buddhism in the region to perish.

Late in the afternoon tourists will visit the Mayadevi temple where the praying and lighting ceremony for the Buddha Purnima is celebrated. The birthplace of Buddha will be decorated with flowers and special lightings will be installed for the evening. Devotees will decorate the Puskarani pond and the sacred garden with candles, oil lamps and flowers. Prayers and special chanting ceremony are held in the open spaces of the garden.

“iTourNepal P Ltd is proud to organize the tour,” said Mr Pawan Shrestha, Tour Manager of the company. “It is great tribute to Buddha and an opportunity to spread the message of world peace and brotherhood as people from all walk of life, religion, caste and race could join the ceremony.”

Speaking to local media, Miss Kopila Sen – the CEO of the company said, ”While this is a spiritual event, it is also an opportunity to promote spiritual tourism. Lumbini had been recognized as World Heritage site by UNESCO and there are few other archaeological sites making to the list of tentative World heritage sites. The meticulous excavations and researches have rediscovered many events in Buddha’s life. Buddhist circuit tour is great way of honoring Buddha and understanding his true teachings. Moreover the tour helps to boost local economy by increasing employment and consumption of local products.”

About iTourNepal P Ltd.

‘iTourNepal.com P Ltd’ is a Himalayan tour company dedicated to preserve Himalayan culture and environment with the help of sustainable tourism development. The tours and treks organized by company ensures optimum local employment and consumption of local products along with selected accommodation those adopt local culture and architecture in its design and decoration. For more information about the tour please visit http://www.itournepal.com/tour/lumbinitour.php