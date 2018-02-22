Health Insurance Broker Consults On POS Health Insurance

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) February 19, 2018 – Business Benefits Group has released a blog consulting people on a frequently asked question, what is a POS health insurance plan? As a combination of two different kinds of health insurances, it can be confusing for other people. Business Benefits Group is fixing that by discussing the subject. By educating others about POS health insurance, they hope to help them understand whether it is the type of health insurance that they need. Not only that, but it will also help guide them through the process of health insurance in general, as they are more than happy to help people out with health insurance and other insurances.

To begin talking about POS health insurance, one needs to know about the other types of health insurance. One type of health insurance is Health Maintenance Organizations or HMOs. HMOs are restricted networks of health care providers. They let a person pick a primary care physician and then let them do the rest when it comes to medical care. Services outside of the HMO network tend to have the patient pay for those services and are more costly than other health insurance.

Another type of health insurance is Preferred Provider Organizations or PPOs. PPOs are an open network of medical professionals that have lower rate than a HMO. Patients, while sent to a specific primary care physician in the HMO’s network for an HMO, are able to pick a primary care physician as they please with PPOs and are able to go inside or outside the network of the PPO. While yearly deductibles cost more and their premiums cost as much as a HMO, they allow patients the freedom to pick and choose their services rather than go to one specific service.

POS health insurance is a combination of HMOs and PPOs. Like an HMO, a POS health insurance has the patient pick from a pool of of primary care physicians and then has the patient cared for in the network of healthcare. However, like a PPO, they are able to see both in the network services or out of the network services, bringing the best of both parties. Generally, their rates depend on the type of service, but POS health insurance is able to provide patients a choice while providing them with a specified service. With POS health insurance, Business Benefits Group talks about the pros and cons of having POS health insurance while educating others on what it does specifically.

Business Benefits Group is a broker that deals with all kinds of cases, even becoming health insurance brokers.

