Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

This report on testosterone replacement therapy studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various testosterone replacement therapy products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, key active ingredients and geographies.

The global testosterone replacement therapy market has been studied based on major TRT product segments, active ingredient segments, and their regional as well as national markets. Based on product type, the global market has been categorized into six major segments: creams/gels, patches, injections, gums/buccal adhesives, implants and oral. Based on active ingredient type, the global market has been categorized into five major segments: testosterone, methyl testosterone, testosterone undecanoate, and testosterone enanthate and testosterone cypionate. The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global testosterone replacement therapy market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Geographically, the testosterone replacement therapy market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. Each regional market for testosterone replacement therapy has been further categorized into major product and active ingredient segments considered within the scope of the study. Key country (U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico and UAE) market revenues have also been provided in a separate country snippets chapter of the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with CAGR % from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2015 as the base year.

The report also profiles key players operating in the testosterone replacement therapy market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include AbbVie, Inc., Allergan plc, Bayer AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin International plc, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, and Pfizer, Inc.

The global testosterone replacement therapy market is segmented as follows:

Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market, by Product Type

Creams/Gels

Patches

Injections

Gums/Buccal Adhesives

Implants

Oral

Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market, by Active Ingredient Type

Testosterone

Methyl Testosterone

Testosterone Undecanoate

Testosterone Enanthate

Testosterone Cypionate

Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market, Country Snippets

U.S.

Japan

Germany

U.K.

Canada

China

Brazil

Mexico

UAE

