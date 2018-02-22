Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecast to 2022

The latest report on Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market by product (treatment devices; positive airway pressure machines, masks and diagnostic devices; polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, actigraphy systems), end – user(home care, hospitals) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2016 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Sleep Apnea Devices such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Some of the key factors attributing for an attractive growth of this market include rising awareness among the population about sleep disorders, increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, growing usage of oral appliances for the treatment, rise in base of aging population, large number of patient population in the emerging countries with unmet medical needs and changing lifestyle habits. The market for global sleep apnea devices was valued at around USD 5.0 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 8.7% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of the market, which includes availability of alternative treatment options for the sleep apnea and lack of patient acquiescence.

Geographically, North America is leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of large base of geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies and high adoption of advanced technologies in this region. Nonetheless, the market for Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to growing awareness among the population, and presence of huge patient pool.

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for sleep apnea devices and growth forecast for the period from 2016 – 2022. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type of technology, and products. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2016 – 2022. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

The study also provides information for recent merger and acquisition deals happened in the global sleep apnea devices market. Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global sleep apnea market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies

