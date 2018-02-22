Global Operating Room Equipment Market Share

According to a new report Global Operating Room Equipment Market, published by KBV research, the Operating Room Equipment Market Size was valued at $27 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $43 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

The Hospitals market dominated the Global Operating Room Equipment Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The Anaesthesia Devices market dominated the Global Operating Room Equipment Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period.. The Endoscopes market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market dominated the Global Operating Room Equipment Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/operating-room-equipment-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Operating Room Equipment Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, GE Healthcare, Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical), STERIS plc, and Skytron.

Global Operating Room Equipment Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Anesthesia Devices

Operating Room Tables

Endoscopes

Electrosurgical Devices

Operating Room Lights

Patient Monitors

Surgical Imaging Devices

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America Operating Room Equipment Market

US Operating Room Equipment Market

Canada Operating Room Equipment Market

Mexico Operating Room Equipment Market

Other NA Country Operating Room Equipment Market

Europe Operating Room Equipment Market

Germany Operating Room Equipment Market

UK Operating Room Equipment Market

France Operating Room Equipment Market

Russia Operating Room Equipment Market

Spain Operating Room Equipment Market

Italy Operating Room Equipment Market

Other EU Country Operating Room Equipment Market

Asia Pacific Operating Room Equipment Market

China Operating Room Equipment Market

Japan Operating Room Equipment Market

India Operating Room Equipment Market

South Korea Operating Room Equipment Market

Singapore Operating Room Equipment Market

Malaysia Operating Room Equipment Market

Other APAC Country Operating Room Equipment Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Operating Room Equipment Market

Brazil Operating Room Equipment Market

Argentina Operating Room Equipment Market

UAE Operating Room Equipment Market

Saudi Arabia Operating Room Equipment Market

South Africa Operating Room Equipment Market

Nigeria Operating Room Equipment Market

Other LAMEA Country Operating Room Equipment Market

Companies Profiled

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Getinge AB

Stryker Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

GE Healthcare

Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical)

STERIS plc.

Skytron

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Operating Room Equipment Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Operating Room Equipment Market (2017-2023)

Europe Operating Room Equipment Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Operating Room Equipment Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Operating Room Equipment Market (2017-2023)