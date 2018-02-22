Global Mobile Money Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Mobile Money Market“

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1832

The mobile money market report provides an analysis of the global mobile money market for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the mobile money market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM). The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global mobile money market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all the segments across different geographic regions as well as on the basis of mode of payment, types of purchase, industry verticals, and select countries across each region. The report also includes competitive profiling of major players, their growth strategies, their market positioning, and their various recent developments. This report also provides market positioning analysis of key players operating in the mobile money market.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market’s drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Impact of these factors over short, medium and long term is also provides for global and regional markets. The report includes comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors under the key trends analysis section. Based on the industry verticals, the mobile money market is segmented into BFSI, energy and utility, retail, health care, supply chain and logistics, hospitality and tourism, media and entertainment, telecommunication and IT, and others. Based on factors such as privacy and security, customized requirement, flexibility in payment options, and relevant customer care support, users select the best-fit mobile money solution in order to cater to their requirements and business usage.

For More Info about This Report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/mobile-money-market

The report highlights the key factors contributing to the growth of mobile money across major emerging market such as India, China, South East Asian countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam), Latin American countries, and major African nations such as Kenya, South Africa under the section country snippets and regional mobile money market analysis. Further, to provide insight to nature of transactions carried out by consumers, analysis in terms of mode of payment and type of purchases is also included in the study. Mode of payments considered within the scope are – NFC, Mobile Billing, SMS, and USSD/STK. Different major type of purchases included while estimating the market size are – Airtime Transfers & Top-ups, Money Transfers & Payments, Merchandise and Coupons, and Travel and Ticketing.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the mobile money market across geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Major challenges faced by the developed countries and key factors contributing to the popularity of mobile money across developing countries are highlighted in the report. The report also offers the contribution of the developed and emerging countries across the world. Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the mobile money service providers operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their recent developments.

The companies profiled in this report include Amobee, Inc. Bango.net Limited, Boku, Inc., Dwolla, Inc., Fortumo OÜ, Judo Payments, Paypal, Inc. (PayPal Holdings, Inc.), Square, Inc., Stripe, WePay, Inc.

Check Discount on This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/1832

The global mobile money market has been segmented as follows:

Mobile money market, by mode of payment

NFC

Mobile Billing

SMS

USSD/STK

Others

Mobile money market, by types of purchase

Airtime Transfers & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise and Coupons

Travel and Ticketing

Others

Mobile money Market, by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Energy and utility

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality and Tourism

Media and Entertainment

SCM and Logistics

Telecommunication and IT

Others

Mobile money Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Have any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1832

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/