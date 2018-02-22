Global IP Telephony Market: Trend and Technology Play Significant Role to Drive Revenue Growth

A new study titled “Global IP Telephony Market” has been freshly included in the online database of the Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).The market size and forecast for the period ranging from 2017 till 2025 are also mentioned in the research report. The report provides a complete overview of the worldwide IP telephony market. This report also highlights information about the key stakeholders functioning in IP telephony market across the globe.

The report also provides basic market definition and introduction of IP telephony market, globally. The historical market data and statistics for 2015 are also provided for the report readers in order to get clear picture about global IP telephony market and considering base year as 2016. The study also lists all the key technologies and trends impacting the growth of this market at global level.

Additionally, the report also comprises of the market dynamics which includes drivers, restraints and major opportunities prevailing in the IP telephony market. The report also provides market attractiveness index along with the key findings. The report provides information on the present nature and future status of the IP telephony market. The report also comprises of key developments made by the dominating companies over the said period in the IP telephony market. This will help the new entrants in this market to expand and plan new strategies.

Global IP Telephony Market: Segmental Analysis

The report segregates the IP telephony market into end users, region and component. On the basis of component, the study bifurcates the IP telephony market into softphones, hardware based and services. Further, the report divides hardware based segment into DECT phones, audio conference phones and IP desktop phones. Geographically, the report segregates global IP telephony market into South America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and MEA. Also, the study further segregates the Asia Pacific into India, Japan, and China. Likewise, the research report further divides the North America market into Canada and the United States. Similarly, the study further categorizes MEA into GCC countries, and South Africa. The report further segments the South America into Argentina and Brazil and Europe is further divided into France, Germany and The United Kingdom. On the basis of End Users, the research report segments the global market into government organizations, BFSI, healthcare, retail and others.

Global IP Telephony Market: Key Player Insights

The final portion of the research report provides the competitive analysis of the IP telephony market across the globe. This valuable portion of the report provides information about the major players actively operating in global IP telephony market. The report covers the leading players on the basis of several aspects such as overview of the company, recent development in the company, SWOT analysis, financial ratio, overview of the product, and key strategies. This section will help the report readers to get in-depth insights on the key companies functioning in IP telephony market across the globe. Key companies functioning in the IP telephony market include Grandstream Networks, Inc., Ascom Holding AG, NEC Corporation, Avaya Inc., Polycom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Gigaset Communications, Mitel Networks Corporation and LG Electronics.

