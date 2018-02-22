GET EXTREME RELAXATION AND SUPERIOR SLEEP WITH A SINGLE APPLICATION: “BE RELAX MELODY LOOPS FOR NATURAL SOUND SLEEP”

“Be Relax Melody Loops for Natural Sound Sleep”, An application that comes up with multifarious peaceful sounds along with a facility for users to merge those sounds and compose own melodies that leads to extreme relaxation and deep sleep.

The world is running at the speed of light and people are trying harder to survive. But, in this helter-skelter, relaxation is lost somewhere! On the other side, a majority of people are suffering from sleeping diseases such as insomnia and tinnitus.

✨ Considering the fact that, “Music is always known as an effective asset that connects with mind and soul”, this app has been designed to provide some marvelous features to the audience which are as follows.

➺ Sounds of rain and thunderstorm.

➺ Instrumental music of Flute and Violin.

➺ Sweet morning birds chirping.

➺ Nature sounds such as wind, small water stream, and cricket insects.

➺ sounds of ocean waves and ocean craft.

➺ Allows to choose and combine different sounds.

With the set of soothing and peaceful sounds, “Be Relax” helps a user to reduce stress and provide a better sleep with relax melody loops.

