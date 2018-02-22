Gautam Prasad Baroowah urges readers to protect unicorn rhinoceroses of Kaziranga through his book ‘Where Wise Owls Dare’

22nd February, Kolkata: Gautam Prasad Baroowah, the dynamic bilingual award-winning author has published his book Where Wise Owls Dare with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company.

The book is a futuristic socio-political fantasy novel, based on unicorn rhinoceroses of Kaziranga. Kaziranga National Park hosts two-thirds of the world’s great one-horned rhinoceroses. The government, wildlife loversand non-profit organizations have implemented several measures to protect these beautiful animals,but despite their efforts, unicorn rhinoceroses remain the soft target for the poachers. Poaching is the main threat to the survival of rhinoceroses today, driven by demand for their horns.

The plot of the story is set in Assam in the year of 2046, wherein a newly elected Chief Minister takes special initiatives to conserve the rhinoceroses and save them from the poachers. The British Prime Minister who was his classmate at Cambridge assures to offer his assistance in this project,and therefore, he sends his scientists from Edinburgh to look after the conservation of rhinoceroses in Kaziranga. The Chief Minister also receives support from a lady wildlife bio-scientist who runs an NGO in Assam. She trains Loita, a prostitute, and makes her a successful wildlife warden.The story takes an unexpected turn when someone tries to kill the Chief Minister during his visit to the wildlife park.Sensing the path of the bullet, an owl jumps to face the bullet. The gripping narration reveals the climax with a surprising twist.

Through this book, the author has attemptedto create awareness about the conservation of unicorn rhinoceroses.Theyare rare andbeautiful and the pride of our nation. It is our duty to save them and protect them. Gautam Prasad Baroowah’s Where Wise Owls Dare narrates is an optimistic story.Thebook is currently available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce stores.

About the author:

Gautam Prasad Baroowah is a dynamic bilingual prize-winning author from Assam, India.

Axom Sahitya Sabha selected him for the prestigious Hem Baruah Award for his excellence in creative writing in 1998. The Monk, Who Redefined the Concept of God is a prestigious novel on Vivekananda’s legacy of toleration. His book Be a Millionaire: Yes! You Sure Can on saving and investment was a bestseller. His earlier book Tea, Legend, Life and Livelihood of India was released in Rubin Museum, Manhattan, New York by Joe Simrani, President of American Tea Association and became an international bestseller.

A Business Economist and a Human Resource Management expert, he was Group Vice President of Williamson Magor companies Ltd. and was the first person from the entire private sector enterprises of the country to become the Banking Ombudsman of RBI.

He was on the Board of McNeil Engineering Ltd., (1989-2000), B&A Ltd. and India Carbon Ltd., a group company of Great Lakes Carbon Corporation of USA (from 2003 to 2010). He was on the board of Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.

He generally lives in Kolkata but shares his time in Guwahati and Los Angeles, USA.

This book has been transcreated in collaboration with author NAVAMALATI CHAKRABORTY.