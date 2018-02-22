Forecast and Analysis on Global Contemporary Rug Market (2018-2023) by MarketResearchReports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Contemporary Rug Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Contemporary Rug market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Contemporary Rug market by by Motifs, by Materials, by Shape, by Fabrication, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Contemporary Rug market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Key Players
AMINI
ATELIERS PINTON
BEIJA FLOR
Carpet Sign
CC – TAPIS
Christopher Farr
CREATIVE MATTERS
Domaniecki Carpetence GmbH
Edition Bougainville
Fabula living
Galerie Diurne
GAN RUGS
Gebruder Vartian KG
Golran
indikon srl
JAN KATH
KASTHALL
LA MANUFACTURE COGOLIN
Limited edition
Miinu
Now Carpets
PAOLA LENTI
pilepoil
Rug Art
SARTORI
SERGE LESAGE
SIRECOM
STEPEVI
The Rug Company
TOULEMONDE BOCHART
Key Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main types of products
Contemporary Rug Market, by Motifs
Patterned Rug
Plain Rug
Contemporary Rug Market, by Materials
Fabric
Plastic
Natural Fiber
Leather
Other Materials
Contemporary Rug Market, by Shape
Rectangular
Square
Round
Oval
Other Shapes
Contemporary Rug Market, by Fabrication
Handmade
Hand-knotted
Woven
Tufted
Loop Pile
Contemporary Rug Market, by Key Consumer
Household
-
Commercial
