Features of Collection of Tissot Watches for 2018

Prime Watches, a well-known retailer of watches has launched a new range of Tissot watches for 2018. This new collection of watches has been collected to match up with the changing needs of people who follow fashion with deep interest. These watches come with exciting features. Read along to know more:

Stainless Steel Strap

Some of these watches are equipped with a strap made from stainless steel and have been made from sapphire crystal glass. Therefore, they are resistant to scratches in comparison to other types of watches.

Automatic Movement

They have automatic movement and have a water resistance capacity. Therefore they can be worn while taking a dip in the swimming pool also.

Some of these watches have a date display which helps the wearer to plan his or her day to day schedule efficiently. They have a gold plated case and strap made from high-quality glass. These timepieces have a push and pull crown attached to the watch’s right part which enables the wearer to set time according to their convenience. Leather has been used to make these timepieces sturdy and ensure that the wearer feels comfortable.

Attractive Dials

A number of Tissot watches which forms a part of this collection also have Roman numerals which act as time markers and have a traditional look. The date window in these watches is located at the 3 o’clock position to ensure that the wearer can see the date clearly. Sapphire crystal glass cover has been used in order to make sure that these watches remain scratch free. Along with this feature, the use of water resistance technology ensures that the timepieces are safe from any damages caused by water.

Some models of Tissot watches which form a part of this range are equipped with a silvery bezel which protects them from heat. The steel case of these watches protects them from any type of damage and ensures consistent running. The plainly decorated dial of the Tissot watches meant for women matches the attitude of the wearer. A high level of durability is ensured by the presence of sapphire crystal glass. Created with meticulous precision to meet up with the changing needs of users, Tissot watches of the latest range come with straps which scatter a dazzling spark.

High Durability

The scratch resistant feature of the watches enhances their durability and makes them suitable for use over a long period of time. Accurate timing of these watches is ensured by automatic movement. These timepieces are considerably lightweight and therefore offer optimum level of comfort to the wearer. They have an excellent finishing which makes them suitable for wearing at any place, on any occasion with any type of apparel.

The price of these watches has been kept within a range which suits the budget of buyers. Prime Watches updates its collection with the newest range of watches on a regular basis to match up with the diverse preferences of buyers. Comparing the different models will help buyers to choose the timepieces of their choice.

