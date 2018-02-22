e-Commerce B2B website on SAP Hybris platform

The mission of any business is problem solving and profit. B2B selling embraces not only service providers, but wholesalers of goods, distributor selling to resellers and others. Due to Hybris, B2B can go online and engage in the business activities as a B2C e-Commerce shop providing services and goods for businesses.

E-Commerce B2B website consists of various components and development stages. Set of features, development time, project staff, client’s specifications and other valuable causes hold a lot of sway over the cost. We made market research, sorted out the entire process of Hybris B2B website development, and provide you a breakdown of spending for projects of different level complexity.

